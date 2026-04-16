Suspect in fatal downtown Wilmington stabbing finally has first appearance hearing

Spencer was arrested last week in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Daniel Montano , who died following a brutal stabbing in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday, April 5.

Montano, a 21-year-old native of San Bernardino, California, was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Spencer on Front Street in downtown Wilmington, and later succumbed to his injuries. Spencer is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. Spencer faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole for the second-degree murder charge.

Spencer was initially slated to appear in court on Monday, but his hearing was rescheduled three times while he remained in the hospital. According to officials, he'd been suffering from a leg injury sustained the night of the stabbing.

Chief Public Defender Thomas “Bud” Woodrum II confirmed Spencer has now been moved to the county jail, but said he couldn’t disclose any other details about his condition.

Spencer spoke briefly with the judge by videoconference, noting the pronunciation of his name — "dah-vay" as opposed to "davy" — and saying he would accept the public defender assigned to his case, Kane Podraza.

Woodrum told the judge they have not had time to discuss Spencer’s bail yet, so for the time being, none was issued. His next hearing is on April 30th.