Wilmington Police Department makes arrest in fatal downtown stabbing

The Wilmington Police Department says it has arrested 47-year-old Davy Spencer in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Daniel Montano, who died from his injuries after being stabbed in the neck in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday on April 5.

Early this morning, shortly after midnight, authorities announced that after an extensive investigation, Spencer is facing several charges, "including Second Degree Murder and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill."

WPD said bond information on Spencer was not immediately available.

WPD Davy Spencer, 47, arrested by Wilmington police.

According to state records, Spencer has extensive criminal convictions, including felonies dating back three decades. According to those records, his most recent state incarceration was about five and a half years, from 2015 to early 2021.

Related: Wilmington Police Department makes arrest, asks for the public's help in downtown stabbings

WPD also made another arrest earlier this week related to a separate, unrelated stabbing that took place just minutes after the one that claimed Montano's life. That incident left a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have arrested 20-year-old Jazya Muldrow-Green, of Wilmington, and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.