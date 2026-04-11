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Wilmington Police Department makes arrest in fatal downtown stabbing

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published April 11, 2026 at 7:04 AM EDT
The Wilmington Police Department.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The Wilmington Police Department.

Last weekend, two unrelated stabbings in downtown Wilmington left one man dead and two other people injured. Authorities say they've arrested a suspect responsible for the death of Daniel Montano, a 21-year-old U.S. Marine.

The Wilmington Police Department says it has arrested 47-year-old Davy Spencer in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Daniel Montano, who died from his injuries after being stabbed in the neck in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday on April 5.

Early this morning, shortly after midnight, authorities announced that after an extensive investigation, Spencer is facing several charges, "including Second Degree Murder and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill."

WPD said bond information on Spencer was not immediately available.

Davy Spencer, 47, arrested by Wilmington police.
WPD
Davy Spencer, 47, arrested by Wilmington police.

According to state records, Spencer has extensive criminal convictions, including felonies dating back three decades. According to those records, his most recent state incarceration was about five and a half years, from 2015 to early 2021.

Related: Wilmington Police Department makes arrest, asks for the public's help in downtown stabbings

WPD also made another arrest earlier this week related to a separate, unrelated stabbing that took place just minutes after the one that claimed Montano's life. That incident left a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have arrested 20-year-old Jazya Muldrow-Green, of Wilmington, and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman