Wilmington Police Department makes arrest, asks for the public's help in downtown stabbings

Early Sunday morning, two attacks at around 2 a.m., shortly after last call, took place just a few minutes and a block apart along North Front Street.

In one of the incidents, two men were injured. One man was stabbed in the neck and later died in the hospital from his wounds. Police have identified him as 21-year-old Daniel Montano.

"The Wilmington Police Department extends its condolences to Mr. Montano’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," a department spokesperson wrote in a press release.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 2nd Marine Division, stationed at Camp LeJuene, confirmed the man who died was a U.S. Marine.

"2d Marine Division can confirm that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on April 5th, a Marine was injured during an altercation in Wilmington, NC, and as of April 6th, has unfortunately passed away due to the injuries sustained. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Marine's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. No further details can be released at this time pending a 24-hour Next of Kin notification period. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, led by the Wilmington Police Department," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

In a video circulating on social media, the man can be seen bleeding profusely from a wound on his neck. Another man takes off his t-shirt and appears to attempt to put pressure on the wound. Officers appear to be attempting to control a nearby altercation; one officer appears to use pepper spray or a similar aerosol spray; the officers don't appear to provide first aid. WHQR has confirmed the video was taken on Sunday morning. It's worth noting that it's a chaotic scene and the video does not capture the entire sequence of events.

WPD said detectives are "actively working to identify and locate the individual depicted in the attached photos, who is considered a person of interest in this investigation. The individual is described as an adult Black male with a medium build, wearing a light-colored fleece-lined denim jacket, light-colored denim pants, a pink shirt, and white sneakers with blue and red accents. He was also wearing what appears to be a dark blue head covering, with long hair extending from underneath."

WPD is asking for anyone who was in the downtown Wilmington area between midnight and 3 a.m. on April 5 to come forward with any information, including cell phone photos or videos, dash camera footage, business surveillance footage, and any observations, no matter how minor they may seem.

WPD is utilizing a secure digital evidence portal to collect information from the public. All submissions go directly into the department’s evidence system. Photos, videos, and other information can be submitted using this link.

WPD has also made an arrest in a separate stabbing that took place just minutes after the first, although authorities believe it to be unrelated. That incident left a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have arrested 20-year-old Jazya Muldrow-Green, of Wilmington, and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

WPD Chief Ryan Zuidema has invited the media to speak with him about the incidents on Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m.

