UNCW proposes exploration of a standalone medical school

Note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Volety requested permission from the board of governors to explore plans for the medical school. Volety's presentation was described as "informational," and the board of governors didn’t vote on Wednesday; they will take up the issue of approving the exploration in May.

Volety pointed to the growing need in North Carolina. He cited data showing that, in 2025, roughly 1,400 students applied to med school. Roughly 45% got in, but half left the state, and, according to Volety, studies show that students who leave the state often don’t come back. He also noted that, since 2013, med school applications have gone up 60%, but available spots have only increased by 20%. He later mentioned that UNC hadn't approved a new medical school in roughly half a century, during which time the population has doubled.

The proposed model is “not a traditional teaching hospital,” Volety said, but would rely on partnerships with other approved institutions, adding that it would complement but not compete with other med schools.

"We are proposing a medical school that relies on collaborative training placements with federally qualified health centers, existing and future hospitals, clinics, and medical practices across the region, including rural areas," he said.

Volety said it could build on UNCW’s existing healthcare curricula, calling it a “logistical extension.”

Volety said it was his goal to secure a "nine-figure" philanthropic gift to help support the creation of the new school. He specifically mentioned The Endowment, noting that it was gearing up to grant roughly $85 million annually in the coming years.

Board of Governors member Woody White, who also sits on The Endowment board, noted The Endowment has not officially taken up the issue of supporting the school, but said he hoped they would in the future.

Below: Slides from Chancellor Volety's presentation.