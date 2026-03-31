Ernie Bovio leaves Novant leadership role, returns to UNC Health to lead its southeastern market

On Monday, UNC Health announced it had named Ernie Bovio as regional president of the southeastern coastal market, noting it was the “fastest-growing part of North Carolina.” Bovio will start in the new role in late April.

UNC Health said the regional president role is new, and will “help to align leadership, clinical expertise, and operational support around the unique needs of the Southeast Coastal Region as our presence continues to grow in the area.” Bovio’s oversight will include Onslow Memorial Hospital.

UNC Health called it a “homecoming of sorts for Bovio,” who previously served as president of UNC Health Rex in Raleigh and the leader of UNC Health’s Triangle East region.

“Ernie’s deep ties in North Carolina, especially the Southeast coastal region, coupled with his decades of healthcare leadership across the state, will help drive future success for patients and improve community health,” said Jeff Lindsay, President and Chief Operating Officer at UNC Health. Lindsay previously worked at Novant for nearly three decades before leaving to help lead UNC Health in late 2023.

Bovio's tenure at Novant has seen increased growth, including the opening of the two Michael Jordan clinics, which help provide care for uninsured and underinsured residents, and the recent announcement of a billion-dollar plan to add facilities in Wilmington. It's also been marked by public scrutiny and protest over disappointing health and safety ratings at NHRMC. County leaders, including commissioners, have said that Bovio was accessible and responsive to concerns, and gave Novant's leadership a boost of support earlier this year when the healthcare company recapped five years since it finalized the purchase of NHRMC from the county.

In a statement, a Novant spokesperson confirmed Bovio had “accepted a new opportunity outside of Novant Health and has departed the organization.”

Current NHRMC president Laurie Whalin, who has worked at the hospital for over 15 years, will serve in an “interim expanded leadership role,” according to Novant. Whalin will also continue to lead acute care operations for Novant’s coastal region.

"Our Vision 2030 plan continues to guide our operations as we work to build a healthier future for southeastern North Carolina,” Whalin said. “We are energized about our plans to grow access to exceptional care locally, including the recently approved Leland area hospital, the upcoming opening of Scotts Hill Medical Center, and the major expansion for our nationally recognized heart & vascular institute.”