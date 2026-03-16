Severe weather, potential tornadoes forecast for SENC; many schools closed or operating remotely

State officials are asking North Carolina residents to be on high alert today as widespread thunderstorms and even potential tornadoes hit the state.

“The first round will be Monday morning and early afternoon when isolated severe thunderstorms are expected,” State Emergency Management Meteorologist Diana Thomas said in a video update on Sunday. “A second round is then forecast [for] Monday late afternoon and evening.”

As reported by NC Local , state emergency management officials cautioned that storm movement will be fast, so quick action is essential.

“Unusually severe weather is moving into North Carolina, bringing a risk of damaging wind gusts, thunderstorms, hail, and even tornadoes,” Governor Josh Stein said in a press release. “Please make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone and make a plan for how to keep yourself and your family safe.”

According to the National Weather Service, there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms across southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, followed by a squall line moving rapidly eastward across the state in the late afternoon.

A wind advisory has been issued for all coastal areas through 7 p.m., with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Non-thunderstorm gusts of up to 45 mph are possible throughout the afternoon.

Tornadoes possible

According to officials, the biggest threats are to the eastern Piedmont across the Sandhills and Coastal Plain.

The alert was issued for Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Halifax, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Durham, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Davidson, Randolph, Chatham, Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, Lee, Harnett, Wayne, Anson, Richmond, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland, and Sampson counties.

There is still a 10-14% chance of tornadic activity in coastal regions.

From NC Local: How to prepare for high winds and possible tornadoes

In the event of a tornado warning, officials say residents should seek shelter immediately. If you have a basement, go there. If not, go to the lowest-level interior room (i.e., without windows) in a sturdy building. Note: tornadoes can develop and move quickly.

School closures