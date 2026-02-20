Musician and songwriter Jared Michael Cline talks musical influences, playing live, and upcoming projects

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Driven by a passion for music and performance, Jared Michael Cline always delivers, and when he does, it usually involves a simple, yet honest performance. As an active performer, musician, and songwriter in Wilmington, NC, Jared Michael Cline aims to connect with his audiences on a level that digs deep below the surface of each and every person in attendance. Citing his influences as "life, love, and pain", he has no problem using his pen to address thoughts and feelings that are essentially taboo, or, plainly, unspoken.

In 2012, he moved to Wilmington, NC, to pursue schooling, having fallen in love with the local art and music scene. Since being in Wilmington, he has worked to become a better songwriter and performer, as well as a vocalist, and has slowly matured and continues to carve his way as an active member of Wilmington's music community. Continually growing and developing, Jared Michael Cline shows immense promise as an artist and songwriter, and will certainly be one to touch even the hardest of hearts through his music.