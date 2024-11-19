© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR is operating at low power while we replace the antenna on our main transmitter. The HD signal is not available while this work is being done. We apologize for the inconvenience

Recount in New Hanover County school board, county commissioner races to be held Wednesday

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published November 19, 2024 at 6:48 AM EST
New Hanover County Democratic candidates Jonathan Barfield, Jr. — (left) longtime incumbent on the board of commissioners — and Jerry Jones, Jr. — (right) a newcomer running for school board — have filed for recounts.
Board of Elections
/
WHQR
New Hanover County Democratic candidates Jonathan Barfield, Jr. — (left) longtime incumbent on the board of commissioners — and Jerry Jones, Jr. — (right) a newcomer running for school board — have filed for recounts.

Two candidates — Democratic incumbent Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Jr. and Democratic challenger for school board Jerry Jones, Jr. — filed for recounts before the Monday evening cutoff. A recount in the State Supreme Court race is also likely. The New Hanover County Board of Elections had preemptively scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to accommodate any recounts.

After last Thursday’s accounting of additional absentee ballots, the ranking — but not the outcome — of the races for school board and county commissioner seats were shifted. Candidates Jonathan Barfield and Jerry Jones were both in fourth place in races for three seats, within the recount margin.

State law defines the recount margin as 1% of the total votes cast for any two candidates. In the commissioners' race, that means 1,226 votes or less between Barfield and Republican incumbent Dane Scalise, who fell to third place behind Democrat Stephanie Walker after Thursday’s count. Currently, 244 votes separate Barfield and Scalise.

The margin for Jones and the third-place candidate, Republican David Perry, is 1,215 — with Jones trailing by 302 votes.

While both candidates are well within the recount margin, a recount is unlikely to shift the votes significantly enough to upset the races.

The 2022 recount in the New Hanover County Democratic primary shifted the school board race by just a few votes – albeit with only roughly 20% of the turnout of this year’s race. The 2016 statewide audit triggered by the state auditor’s race shifted the vote by just a few dozen out of roughly five million cast. In the local recount for the commissioner race in New Hanover County that same year, the fourth and fifth place candidates — Julia Boseman and Derrick Hickey — both needed several hundred votes; Boseman picked up six, Hickey just four.

A recount is also possible in the extremely close state Supreme Court race between incumbent Justice Allison Riggs, a Democrat, and Appeals Court Judge Jefferson Griffin, the Republican challenger. On Monday morning, Riggs led by just two dozen votes out of roughly 5.5 million cast, although several counties have yet to report their final votes.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, in the Paynter Room at the Northeast Library, located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road for the recount. The meeting is open to the public but space is usually limited to less than 20 attendees.
