Nelson Beaulieu wins by two votes after countywide hand-to-eye recount
The recount, which began yesterday, reversed the results of the county canvass. Incumbent Nelson Beaulieu had lost by two votes to newcomer Jennah Bosch in the Democratic primary race for New Hanover County Board of Education. The last in a series of recounts puts him ahead by two votes, securing the last of four spots moving on to the general election.
On Thursday afternoon, the New Hanover County Board of Elections issued a statement.
Upon order of the NC State Board of Elections, the New Hanover County Board of Elections conducted a full hand-to-eye recount of the New Hanover County Board of Education (DEM) contest beginning June 15th, 2022. The recount has concluded and has resulted in the reversal of the outcome for the lowest prevailing Board of Education (DEM) candidate. The final assessment of ballots cast for the candidates impacted by this recount of the 2022 Primary Election are as follows: Nelson Beaulieu- 7376 votes; Jennah Bosch- 7374 votes.
The countywide hand-to-eye recount followed a sample hand-to-eye inspection last week, requested by Beaulieu after a mechanical recount did not reverse the results.
With this win, Nelson Beaulieu will join challengers Veronica McLaurin-Brown and Dorian Cromartie and fellow incumbent Judy Justice as Democratic candidates running for four seats in the general election.