Nelson Beaulieu wins by two votes after countywide hand-to-eye recount

On Thursday afternoon, the New Hanover County Board of Elections issued a statement.

Upon order of the NC State Board of Elections, the New Hanover County Board of Elections conducted a full hand-to-eye recount of the New Hanover County Board of Education (DEM) contest beginning June 15th, 2022. The recount has concluded and has resulted in the reversal of the outcome for the lowest prevailing Board of Education (DEM) candidate. The final assessment of ballots cast for the candidates impacted by this recount of the 2022 Primary Election are as follows: Nelson Beaulieu- 7376 votes; Jennah Bosch- 7374 votes.

The countywide hand-to-eye recount followed a sample hand-to-eye inspection last week, requested by Beaulieu after a mechanical recount did not reverse the results.

With this win, Nelson Beaulieu will join challengers Veronica McLaurin-Brown and Dorian Cromartie and fellow incumbent Judy Justice as Democratic candidates running for four seats in the general election.

