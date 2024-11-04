A look at early voting numbers: Over half of New Hanover County voters cast ballots early

In 2020, 64% of the county’s electorate turned out early, partly because of the pandemic restrictions. In 2016, it was 44%.

When looking at the turnout for the parties this election year, of the 104,266 county voters, about 27% were Democrats, 31% were Republicans, and the largest share was Unaffiliated voters, at 35%. In New Hanover County, Unaffiliated voters significantly outnumber both Republicans and Democrats.

WHQR / NCSBOE Percent of NHC early voters by party affiliation.

According to political science professors Dr. Michael Bitzer and Dr. Chris Cooper's analysis , the statewide early turnout is split relatively evenly between Democrats (32%), Republicans (33%), and Unaffiliated (34%).

However, Bitzer and Cooper caution the public that “early voting does not forecast outcomes.”

As Election Day approaches on Tuesday, November 5, about 54% of New Hanover County’s 51,517 registered Democrats have already turned out to vote, compared to 58% of the county’s 56,232 registered Republicans and 46% of the 80,417 Unaffiliated voters.

In 2020, 75% of New Hanover County’s registered voters turned out when all votes — including on Election day — were counted; in 2016, it was 66%.

Numbers are also down for Black voters using early one-stop voting or mail-in ballots. In 2020, 12,987 voted early, compared to 8,271 in 2024. Historically, Black voters have overwhelmingly supported the Democratic party, although that support has ebbed by several points over the last two elections. During this election, several polls have shown that while the majority of Black men support Harris, a growing number say they will support Trump; that polling, in part, led to an appearance by former president Barack Obama at a Harris event in Pennsylvania where he encouraged those voters to back the Democratic candidate.

What to know about Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5

The North Carolina State Board of Elections released statements over the weekend about what voters need to know for Tuesday when polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

First, naturalized citizens who are registered to vote can do so. The NCBOE's public information director, Patrick Gannon, wrote, “It does not matter if you were born a U.S. citizen or were naturalized or acquired citizenship.”

They remind voters to go to their assigned polling place where they can find their sample ballot with the races they’re voting in.

Voters have to bring a photo ID to vote . Other forms of ID will work, such as a U.S. passport, student ID (not for Brunswick County Community College students), or a printed ID card from the DMV or the county board of elections office. If they don’t have a photo ID, they can fill out the photo ID exception form or bring the ID to your county board of elections office by 5 p.m. on November 14.

If you requested a mail-in ballot but have yet to send it, it’s typically easier to drop it off in person at the county board of elections office. These ballots must be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

If you want to track your mail-in ballot, you can sign up here .

Curbside voting is available for those who have a disability.

While voter registration is officially over, if a voter becomes a U.S. citizen or has voting rights restored after a felony conviction post-October 11, they can register to vote on Election Day.

If a voter should see or experience harassment or intimidation, notify an election official immediately. State and federal laws forbid this type of behavior when voting.

Election results will be posted here . An Election Night Reporting Timeline is here . The NCBOE encourages voters to view NC's 9 Facts About the Voting Counting and Reporting Process .