New Hanover Community Endowment announces new CEO with “fresh perspective,” a legal and political background

On Monday, the New Hanover Community Endowment announced it had completed its search for a new CEO and president to replace William Buster, who resigned abruptly earlier this year, reportedly having been pushed out over disagreements about the direction of the Endowment.

Dan Winslow was selected with the help of moss+ross, a consulting firm. The Endowment launched its search committee in early March .

Contributed / WHQR Dan Winslow, a former judge, legislator, and chief council for Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, has been named the Endowment's new CEO.

Winslow, who is 66, has had a "distinguished" career, according to the Endowment, although his background is primarily legal and political, rather than philanthropic. He served as a judge, chief legal counsel for Governor Mitt Romney, and was elected as a Republican representative to the Massachusetts House in 2010. Winslow left during his second term for a private-sector position after an unsuccessful senate bid, where he placed third in the Republican primary, and an abandoned run for the state attorney general position.

At the time, MassLive reported the decision came down to finances: “I'm not quitting because I think I could lose. I'm quitting because I think I could win," Winslow said at the time.

During his time in the Statehouse, Winslow was considered an “outspoken moderate with a penchant for attracting press attention and bringing his many ideas to the floor,” according to MassLive.

Boston.com described Winslow as an independent-minded conservative — "a Republican who supports gay marriage and drives an electric car" — who was both theatrical and policy-minded.

“Admirers see him as a rare policy wonk with a glint in his eye, able to think big, dive deep, and sell serious ideas with ebullience. Skeptics, especially in the state Legislature, see him as a self-promoting maverick, too clever by half,” according to a 2013 article .

Boston.com also noted he was “particularly unfiltered on Twitter,” reported he had “likened Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo to a North Korean dictator and riffed that US House leaders from both parties in Washington needed ‘psychotherapy or an enema’’ for failing to compromise on a payroll-tax dispute, addressing them, ‘Dear Idiots…’” [Note: Winslow's Twitter account appears to have since been deleted.]

After leaving office, Winslow joined Rimini Street, a Las Vegas-based software company, where according to the Endowment he “built and managed a global legal team of nearly 70 lawyers and legal professionals.”

The Endowment also noted Winslow’s work since late 2021 leading the New England Legal Foundation, which “champions free enterprise, property rights, limited government based on rule of law, and inclusive economic growth” and the creation of the “Equalizer Institute, which will serve as a free legal clinic for underrepresented entrepreneurs to start and grow their new businesses.” The Endowment notes that Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., is slated to serve as the honorary chair of the Institute’s advisory committee when it launches next year.

According to the Endowment, “Winslow’s appointment brings a fresh perspective and innovative strategies to drive NHCE’s mission forward. His vision and leadership will enhance the NHCE’s ability to address community needs and expand impact.”

Winslow is not related to current Endowment board vice-chair Shannon Winslow — but he does have family in Wilmington, including a brother who works as a doctor with Novant.

“While I am new to the area, I have family in Wilmington and know what a special place it is. I am eager to learn more about the nonprofit and community organizations we can lift up through our work, to meet people in the community, and to serve the citizens of New Hanover County,” Winslow said in a statement released by the Endowment.

According to the Endowment, Winslow will begin his role as CEO on October 1, 2024. Lakesha McDay, executive vice president of programs and operations, will continue to oversee daily operations.

The $1.25 billion Endowment was created by New Hanover County with proceeds from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant. The endowment is designed to make tens of millions of dollars in grants every year, relying on investment returns and allowing the corpus to remain largely untouched. By 2028, the IRS will require the Endowment to make grants equal to 5% of its asset value each year — estimated to be over $60 million in annual funding.