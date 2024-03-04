New Hanover Community Endowment announces search committee to replace William Buster

On Monday, the New Hanover Community Endowment announced the creation of a five-member search committee to find a replacement for William Buster, who was pushed out in early February.

The committee will be headed up by Endowment Vice-Chair Shannon Winslow, along with Board Chair Bill Cameron, Cedric Dickerson, David Sprunt, and Woody White.

As suggested by Cameron in an interview last month, the committee is seeking an independent third-party firm — and hopes to select one by the end of March. The Endowment says the search committee will "work with the firm to find candidates that fit the Board’s vision for the next leader of the Endowment."

In a statement, Winslow said the Endowment's board members are "looking for a proven leader who can deliver progress on bold ambitions. We want a leader with an innovative approach to transform outcomes [...] We owe it to the community to get it right."

The Endowment said there is "no timeline" for naming a new president and CEO.

