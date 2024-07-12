Feds put $242 million toward Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement, half the total cost

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation notified Congress it will direct significant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace the aging Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, according to Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

According to Cooper’s office, “the Bridge Investment Program — Large Bridge Project discretionary grant funded through the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law represents about half of the current estimated $485 million cost of the project.”

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge opened in 1969 and, while it remains in “safe and fair condition” after a major rehabilitation project earlier this year, its dated design and moveable center span contribute to a $500,000 annual repair cost.

There’s been little dispute over the need for a new bridge, but considerable disagreement over how to fund it — specifically when it comes to whether or not a new bridge should be tolled.

In late January, the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) was divided on the issue, but ultimately voted to consider a toll option — with officials in favor arguing that a willingness to explore all options would make the project more attractive to federal grants, like the one announced today.

It remains to be seen whether the NCDOT would agree to fund the other half of the new bridge’s cost directly, or whether it would ask the WMPO to accept a toll option in order to secure state-level funding.

In a statement, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo wrote in part, “Securing a fully funded bridge replacement remains a top priority for the City of Wilmington and our MPO. I have great confidence in our community, our elected representatives, and our state and federal administrations to build on this investment and deliver a vital piece of transportation infrastructure for generations to come."