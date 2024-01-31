After raucous public meeting, WMPO votes to consider a toll option to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

[This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.]

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) met to decide whether or not they would consider an option for a tolled bridge to replace the aging Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. This would allow the NCDOT to 'score' the bridge more favorably than previous un-tolled plans.

The existing bridge is currently in the first week of five months' worth of planned 'preservation' work that is already wreaking traffic havoc on both sides of the river.

The meeting started with a shouting match between WMPO Chair Hank Miller and audience members over technical difficulties that made it difficult to hear the board's proceedings.

During the following two hours, audience members spoke for and against considering a toll — while all agreeing that actually having a toll would be undesirable, to say the least.

Several WMPO board members also made passionate appeals to reject considering a toll — most forcibly Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield and Wilmington City Councilman Luke Waddell were also critical of the proposal.

NCDOT Board Member Landon Zimmer, the only non-elected member sitting on the WMPO board, defended the motion, repeating emphatically that it was "not a vote about a toll," and arguing it was the only way to access federal funding support by signaling to Washington, D.C. that they were serious about the project.

After just shy of two hours, the board voted 8-5 to approve considering a toll.

Nays:

WMPO Vice-Chair Luke Waddell, Wilmington Councilman

Bill Saffo, Willmington Mayor

Brenda Bozeman, Leland Mayor

Jonathan Barfield, New Hanover County Commissioner

Eulis Willis, Navassa Mayor

Yeays:

