School board to ask commissioners to fund study for New Hanover High, start school bond process

Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson said if the commission releases the funds, he anticipates the school's planning process could be completed within the next six months. Anderson’s estimate for the total amount needed for New Hanover is upwards of $90 million in improvements, which could increase after the study is completed.

Allison McWhorter and Kassie Rempel, two leaders of the AdvoCats, a non-profit organization formed recently to support the rehabilitation of New Hanover High School, gave a thorough presentation on the school's status, which prompted the formal request.

McWhorter told the board, “Anyone can see the state of the school,” and that “plausible deniability is no longer a defense.” She also outlined that a majority of New Hanover students are economically disadvantaged, as 48% are on free and reduced lunch.

NHCS/AdvoCats Part of the AdvoCats' presentation on New Hanover High.

“Failure to unite around this school perpetuates system inequalities and jeopardizes student safety. Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears — are you waiting for a student to get hurt?” McWhorter said.

She then repeated an extensive list of repairs that needed to be done in addition to the current work on the main building. That work is causing 16 classrooms to remain closed at the start of the school year. District staff have yet to tell the public where students will be moved.

The repairs to the main building will cost around $1.6 million — taking up the bulk of the district’s capital budget.

Rempel told the board, “Yes, we appreciate the [$3 million to refinish] the floors at Brogden Hall, but nothing else was updated.” County commissioners released those funds, too, in an emergency appropriation in 2021 as the floor was sinking.

She said considerable updates are still needed to Brodgen’s seating, lockers, showers, and concession stand (there is no running water). The ticket window has significant water damage. Additionally, the cafeteria, media center, and practice fields and half-sized track at 13th and Ann streets are in disrepair.

“This is not fiscal responsibility,” Rempel said. She added that New Hanover is under capacity for student enrollment, and if these issues were fixed, more families would want to return.

Rempel had listened closely to Wildeboer’s earlier words when he was discussing the damning climate survey results for both district leadership and board. Wildeboer said, “Listening and doing are two different things. I will do my very best to start doing.”

Rempel said, “It’s now time to do.”

She also cautioned the board that this new study should not be overlooked like the New Hanover High 1999 study, which identified significant structural issues at the school.

Before the board voted on the request for the $300,000 — Rempel and McWhorter asked if they could redirect some of the $11.4 million the county gave the district last year for capital funds. Anderson responded that those funds had already been appropriated and that they would have to stop current work if that were to happen.

All board members were enthusiastic about helping New Hanover High, and Board member Pat Bradford said she wanted to start planning for the 2026 school bond referendum. She initially wanted to meet with the commissioners soon, but Anderson said they needed a work session first to identify the facilities needing bond funds.

Anderson previously said the district would also study all systemwide facilities. Once that's completed, he anticipates it will be roughly half a billion dollars in needs.

View the AdvoCats’ presentation here.

