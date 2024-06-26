© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Sixteen classrooms at New Hanover High will remain closed into the new school year

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
One of the closed classrooms at New Hanover High.
Contributed
/
WHQR
One of the closed classrooms at New Hanover High.

On Tuesday, the district announced that part of New Hanover High School will still be closed at the start of the school year. This will affect at least 16 of the school’s classrooms, and the district has yet to determine where students will move.

The district has already allocated $1.6 million to reconstruct this part of the building, but more work is needed, according to Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson.

Anderson also anticipates that construction will be ongoing at the entrance of the main building. He said he will likely have to ask the county commission for additional funding to fix the building’s foundation sometime in the next two to three months.

The commission said it would not allocate any new school capital improvements in this year’s budget, so the $1.6 million constitutes most of the district’s overall $2 million capital budget for the upcoming year, which is coming from Education Lottery funds directed to the district from the state. NHCS does have $11.4 million in remaining capital funds from past years — but, according to district officials, that funding is already in the pipeline for existing projects.

The county commission is not giving the school system any additional capital funding for next year.
NHCS - 2024-2025 budget draft
The county commission is not giving the school system any additional capital funding for next year.

Anderson said the district and the structural engineers they’re working with still need to determine “what’s behind the walls” in the main building, which, according to him, was “by far the worst” and will be an “ongoing project.”

On Tuesday, July 2, the school board will discuss this renovation and the future needs of the over 100-year-old school. All board members have agreed that there needs to be a larger, “robust” discussion on the school’s future.

During a board meeting this week, member Hugh McManus asked his colleagues, “When will New Hanover be the focus?” He added that the situation is becoming “dangerous” and that the repairs at the school are “constant, and we’re reinforcing something all the time.”

Anderson responded that New Hanover High would be a part of upcoming capital priority lists. He said the overall costs would have to be funded through a potential school bond or “some other fund," adding, "the community knows the need is there.”

Walker agreed that the district is in a “desperate place” with New Hanover and that the Master Plan for the school needed to be approved and completed.

Anderson told WHQR in May that the planning would cost around $300,000. Overall, the school's rehabilitation estimates are over $90 million.
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
