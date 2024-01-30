© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE CLOSURE: UPDATES, RESOURCES, AND CONTEXT

NHC school board member Pat Bradford says she'll introduce a motion to fire the superintendent

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published January 30, 2024 at 4:36 PM EST
Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust explained how the Constitution wasn't written with his ancestors in mind. November 21, 2023.
NHCS YouTube
At Tuesday's New Hanover County Board of Education agenda review, one of the board members said she’d introduce a motion to remove the district’s superintendent at next Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Board Member Pat Bradford said that she intends, "to make a motion at our next meeting to rescind the motion to approve the three-year extension of employment contract for Superintendent Charles Foust,” she said.

Board Member Stephanie Kraybill was visibly upset, and criticized the proposal, while other members called her out of order.

“We can't keep bringing this crap up, at pulling it out of our tail end. This is ridiculous,” Kraybill said.

The board can unilaterally terminate Foust’s contract without cause — but they will be required to pay him one year’s salary, over $253,000.

Bradford’s motion came up during a discussion about what’s next for the Career Readiness Academy High School program at Mosley. Next Tuesday, the board has slated 20 minutes to talk about the future of the school.

During that conversation about Mosley’s staffing costs, both Foust and board attorney Jonathan Vogel said they didn’t know if they could release the names of faculty and their salaries. Public records law clearly states that this information is not protected and is open to inspection.
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
