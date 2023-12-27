A look at NHCS Superintendent's budget and travel spending this year

Foust’s travel records from January until October 2023 show he’s spent $7,669 on flights, car rentals, and hotel stays for workshops, conferences, and superintendent meetings. (*Note: Receipts sent by the district are at the end of this report.)

When Foust rents a car, which was about five times this year, it’s always been an SUV (models included Yukon, Suburban, Tahoe, Murano, and Armada). When asked why he rents this particular type of vehicle, the district did not respond.

In terms of staying within his travel and conference budget, Chief Financial Officer Ashley Sutton said that Foust doesn’t have an overbudget line that would require a transfer as of yet, but that it’s “allowable for budget transfers to be done if needed.”

Foust has a salary of $253,517; the state pays for $149,165, and local dollars contribute $96,492. The remainder, $7,860, is for his cell phone bills and travel allowance. State and local funds combined also contribute $87,541 towards his social security, benefits, and retirement.

His office budget also supports two salaried positions worth a total of $129,467.

Also under the umbrella of the superintendent is a $300,000 local allocation for legal services. Other high-budget items include $59,809 for contracted services and $50,687 for membership dues and fees. His office also has $20,366 allocated for supplies and materials and $18,999 for ‘other food purchases.'

In August, Foust’s contract was extended until June 30, 2027, in a vote 6-1, with Board Member Melissa Mason dissenting.