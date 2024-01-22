New Hanover County DEI presentation shows population shifts and highlights inclusivity efforts

The Diversity Equity and Inclusion, or DEI office, was created in 2020. At that time, an evaluation of DEI practices in the county government was conducted, ultimately leading to 33 recommendations. According to a presentation given by Chief Equity Officer Linda Thompson, about 60% of the recommendations have been implemented.

The population boom in the region has led to a shift in demographics, she said, notably in the county’s Latino population which has grown. While English remains the main spoken language of 55 in the county, Spanish and ASL are second and third, respectively.

Increased population has led to increased poverty, though, as household median incomes have increased as well as rent.

“We are also noting that poverty has gone up since 2019, it was about 15% of our population, but we are noting that since that time, it has gone down, and it is slowly going up again,” Thompson said.

While some demographics have grown, however, the Black population of the region has continued to decrease. According to Thompson, one of the reasons was an increase in the Black mortality rate by 7% during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. During that same time, the Black birth rate declined.

The presentation touted successes, including the implementation of the food access map, which shows locations of free food distribution in the county. The technology, developed by the county’s IT department, is “a leading piece" — meaning the county will be presenting it nationally for other places to implement themselves.

Staff has also been working to continue well water testing in underserved communities around the county for PFAS contamination.

Chairman Bill Rivenbark noted that he has heard from various sources that Black teachers do not want to come to New Hanover County to teach, and asked Thompson what to do in that situation.

She replied, “keep trying. Stay competitive, offer incentives. When they can leave North Carolina, and make more money, or go to a community that’s more diverse, people have a tendency to go.”

Commissioners lauded Thompson and her staff of four full-time employee and one part-time employee for the work they’ve done over the past three years.

