© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Local

Brunswick County to invest opioid settlement funds into full-time mental health/substance abuse clinician

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published January 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
Prescriptions for opioid painkillers increased, and so did incidents of opioid addiction.
Endai Huedl
/
fStop/Getty Images

The county commission also voted on millions in spending from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

This week, Brunswick County Commissioners voted unanimously to hire a mental health and substance abuse clinician under the Social Services department.

The new hire will cost the county $169,703, but that won’t come from the general fund. Instead, it will come out of the $13.6 million the county received from the opioid settlement.

That money is required to be spent between 2022 and 2038 for eligible high-impact strategies to address the opioid epidemic.

Related: AG Josh Stein talks NC Opioid Settlement funding and medically-assisted treatment

The clinician will work with the child welfare services department to help social workers manage cases in which infants test positive for drugs, or where families have their children removed because of substance abuse.

The county commission also unanimously approved the use of $100,000 in ARPA funds to place 51 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on county properties like parks, government buildings, and libraries.

The AEDs are intended to help paramedics administer care to victims of cardiac arrest, which is among the most common causes of death in the United States.

An additional $700,000 in ARPA funds will provide radio equipment and other equipment updates to fire stations in the county, and the county will spend $3.5 million from the funds to fill out their county staff.

Local
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer