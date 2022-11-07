© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Here are New Hanover County's early voting numbers

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published November 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
Roughly a third of registered New Hanover County voters turned out early to cast their ballots.

This is about the same rate of turnout compared to the 2018 midterms; however, this year’s numbers are down two percentage points, dropping from 31% to 29%.

Part of the drop could be attributed to one less day of early voting this year compared to 2018.

In terms of which party came out to vote before Election Day, Democrats took the top spot, but were three percentage points down from the last midterm, followed by Republicans, then unaffiliated voters.

Republican early voting turnout dropped by one percentage point compared to 2018.

As for Tuesday’s Election Day, it’s hard to predict what the turnout will be, but in 2018, about 21% of the county’s electorate came out to cast their ballots.

Including both early voting and Election Day, 52% of the county’s registered voters voted in the 2018 midterms.

For more information on voting, click here.

Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
