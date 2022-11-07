Here are New Hanover County's early voting numbers

This is about the same rate of turnout compared to the 2018 midterms; however, this year’s numbers are down two percentage points, dropping from 31% to 29%.

Part of the drop could be attributed to one less day of early voting this year compared to 2018.

In terms of which party came out to vote before Election Day, Democrats took the top spot, but were three percentage points down from the last midterm, followed by Republicans, then unaffiliated voters.

Republican early voting turnout dropped by one percentage point compared to 2018.

As for Tuesday’s Election Day, it’s hard to predict what the turnout will be, but in 2018, about 21% of the county’s electorate came out to cast their ballots.

Including both early voting and Election Day, 52% of the county’s registered voters voted in the 2018 midterms.

