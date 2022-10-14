2022 Election coverage and voting information
Here's where you can find all of our state and local coverage of the 2022 midterm elections and important information about how to vote.
Candidate coverage
New Hanover County School Board of Education
New Hanover County referendum (Vote yes or no for ¼ cent sales tax increase for public transit)
NC Senate District 9
- Courts decline to block Marcia Morgan’s ads in tough Senate 9 race against Michael Lee
- Sen. Michael Lee files suit against Marcia Morgan to block campaign ads
- Accused of predatory abuse of power, state senate candidate Jason Minnicozzi withdraws, blaming financial issues
US Senate
- During Wilmington visit, Trump supports Ted Budd, demonizes Democrats and the media, and repeats election fraud lies
Voting/Political analysis coverage
- Deep Dive: Inside the “Election Integrity” efforts targeting North Carolina election
- With midterms on the horizon, Wilmingtonians discuss the history and importance of voting
- Duke political experts discuss the impact of abortion, other facts on 2022 midterms
Election Resources
New Hanover County Board of Elections
- Find your sample ballot here
Brunswick County Board of Elections
- Find your sample ballot here
Pender County Board of Elections
- Find your sample ballot here
North Carolina Board of Elections
Check your current voter registration status, includes finding your polling location
Important Dates
New Hanover County Early Voting – October 20 – November 5 *Can register and vote on same day
Brunswick County Early Voting – October 20 – November 5 *Can register and vote on same day
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline – November 1 (5:00 p.m.)
Election Day – Tuesday, November 8 (6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.)
Mailed absentee ballots due November 14, must be postmarked on or before November 8.
The Canvass (when election results are typically made official) is Friday, November 18 (11:00 a.m.).