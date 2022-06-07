Former NHCS teacher Peter Michael Frank sentenced to 50-62 years in prison

Editor's note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

At the sentencing hearing today, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglass B. Sasser applied a range of 200 to 249 months for three consecutive sentences, bringing an end to a legal process that has taken nearly two and a half years.

Frank was arrested in January 2020. Shortly afterward, an 'independent civil investigation' into allegations of a cover-up was launched by two law firms that were already litigating a civil case against the New Hanover County Schools district on behalf of the victims and alleged victims of former teacher Michael Earl Kelly. By April of 2020, those firms had filed a second suit against NHCS, this time on behalf of two Jane Does, allegedly victims of Frank. A third Jane Doe plaintiff was later added.

The case was delayed by the pandemic and moved to Bladen County after a 'change of venue' request due to the intense pre-trial publicity around Frank's arrest and indictment.

Prosecution of the case was handed over from New Hanover District Attorney Ben David to the Attorney General Josh Stein's office, because of a potential conflict of interest; according to David, one of the victims reach out to a DA's office employee, with whom she had gone to Roland-Grise, with the original complaint against Frank. Special prosecutor Bob Zellinger handled the case.

