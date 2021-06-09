New Hanover County Board of Education passes transgender athlete policy

Outside the Board's meeting hall, off of 13th Street, a crowd was chanting "Happy, Pride." They were gathered outside, waving pride flags and carrying signs, showing their support of the policy.

During the first of two hour-long public comment periods, about a dozen speakers spoke in favor of the policy. There was a smaller group present who opposed the policy on the grounds that it violates the integrity of girls’ sports, arguing that those born as biological males might have an unfair physical advantage.

The proposed policy for middle schoolers differs from the state-mandated high school protocol, which requires a third-party review of students’ gender -- a system advocates say is degrading and invasive.

Board member Nelson Beaulieu introduced a motion to waive the first reading of the policy and outright adopt it.

Board member Pete Wildeboer pushed back, both on waiving the first reading and the policy itself. Wildeboer suggested that the district's Title IX Director was pushing the policy change too quickly, although he didn't mention Jarelle Lewis by name. Wildeboer noted concerns about how coaches would handle situations, and also suggested that President Joe Biden could soon issue a more comprehensive nationwide policy.

Board Member Stephanie Kraybill argued the board shouldn’t break their process for reviewing policies, stating that the board had already violated its own rules of order twice that night.

“This is not mission critical. There is going to be no student harmed if we don’t pass this policy tonight," she said.

But board member Judy Justice disagreed, and called the policy critical.

“But I think this is important to the public. I do think it matters to the kids. I do think it matters to their parents. [...]. But at least give these kids an opportunity to be themselves, their authentic selves," she said.

A majority of the board members voted to waive a first reading and, in a separate vote, approved the policy as is.

[Editor's note: During the meeting it appeared the first vote was 4-3 and the second vote was 5-2, although it was unclear whose vote changed. We've asked NHCS for clarification and will update this article as soon as we receive that information.]

Below: Policy 3620