On Wednesday's CoastLine: Meet the Keaton Family

WHQR | By Rachel Lewis Hilburn,
Rachel Keith
Published May 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Rachel Keith
Ms. Cecile Keaton Bryant and Ms. Earnestine Keaton on their family farm.

On Wednesday's CoastLine, the Keaton family has farmed their land in Columbus County since they went from slaves to free people. But the next generations still face major challenges like keeping their land, finding good jobs, and dealing with a nearby hog farm and paper mill.

Randolph Keaton, who you'll meet on the program, said: "There was a lot of people just dying young after having worked there."

We'll meet the Keatons on a special edition of CoastLine Wednesday at noon on 91.3 FM.

Find the podcast on Spotify, Stitcher, or iTunes. And write to us at coastline@whqr.org.

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts WHQR's local public affairs show, CoastLine, which she helped to create. She also reports on issues affecting southeastern North Carolina. Before joining WHQR, Rachel wrote and produced local TV newscasts for the Wilmington ABC-TV affiliate. She also wrote and produced a 30-minute TV special program for the Cape Fear Museum showcasing its renovation and new exhibits, and she independently wrote and produced a documentary on the lingering effects of the 1898 coup d'etat in Wilmington.
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
