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Kamili Anderson Commentaries

Kamili Anderson is the current chair of the North Carolina Rice Festival Inc., which, since 2020, has annually hosted Gullah Geechee-focused educational and celebratory events in Brunswick County.

WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.