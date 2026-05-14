Kamili Anderson Commentaries
Kamili Anderson is the current chair of the North Carolina Rice Festival Inc., which, since 2020, has annually hosted Gullah Geechee-focused educational and celebratory events in Brunswick County.
WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
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Kamili Anderson tells us why this region is known as the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.