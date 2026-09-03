Jamir Jumoke Commentaries
Jamir Jumoke is a writer, speaker, recidivism reduction and recovery coach, and community outreach specialist with the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition. With a passion for helping individuals rebuild, recover, and thrive, Jamir brings both lived experience and professional insight to community leadership, self-development, and social change.
WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
-
Jamir Jumoke explains what Peer Support Specialists do, and what they need to do their job well.
-
Jamir Jumoke talks about the challenge to feeling truly free after a prison term is served.