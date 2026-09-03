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Jamir Jumoke Commentaries

Jamir Jumoke is a writer, speaker, recidivism reduction and recovery coach, and community outreach specialist with the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition. With a passion for helping individuals rebuild, recover, and thrive, Jamir brings both lived experience and professional insight to community leadership, self-development, and social change.

WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.