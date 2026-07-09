Commentary: Freedom Ain’t Free - Jamir Jumoke

Coming to terms with the stigma of a criminal record puts you at a pivotal crossroads. Most people describe reentry like it’s a straight line between right and wrong. Like it’s simple. Like the outcome is just a result of choices.

Recidivism is the technical term for a person’s rearrest, reconviction, reincarceration or return to criminal behavior once they’ve been released from jail or prison. That matters because recidivism doesn’t always mean what most people think. It isn’t only about intent or desire. It’s the place where freedom and survival collide. After being free for twenty years, I know firsthand: freedom ain’t free.

On a deeper level, recidivism reflects how quickly the conditions of reentry—or situational circumstances—can pull a person back into the system while they’re trying to rebuild their life—all while being forced to check a box of self-ascribed discrimination just to apply for a job, stable housing, or access to education.

Without context, people miss the point. It’s not always about intent. It’s about what’s available. What’s possible. What’s blocked, and how quickly stigma shrinks your choices until “freedom” starts to feel like a threat to your survival.

That’s where categories such as felons, offenders, criminals, or convicts refocus the lens. They narrow how people see you, what they assume about your intent, and what they believe you’re allowed to become.

Maybe that’s exactly what the system is designed to do: make you believe that you don’t deserve anything beyond struggle, poverty, or disrespect. Instead of grace or empathy, you are constantly reminded of your mistakes and asked to recount every detail of your human error.

This is what grinds you down. This is what turns hope into doubt. Intention alone does not determine whether you will cave under pressure. Not when you’re trying to survive insurmountable odds.

I did everything I was told I was required to do. I adhered to expectations. I paid my debt. I pulled myself up by the bootstraps. I stayed committed to redemption. I kept working hard. And still, I was imprisoned. Not behind bars, but by people’s perception. It was my past that followed me. Not the progress I’ve made toward my future.

Even with degrees, accolades, titles, community connections, and a track record of change, I am retraumatized and stigmatized when I seek opportunity. This is the lived experience that exceeds positive intentions. It places people striving to survive recidivism in close proximity to life-altering decisions.

Everyone who returns to jail or prison doesn’t do so because of intent alone. More often, it happens because of the pressure to stay resilient while you try not to concede to the challenges of being labeled by your criminal record.

Not by the merit of your character and contribution.

We’ve all made poor decisions we’re not proud of, and many of those decisions were shaped by situational circumstances—not simply a desire to do the wrong thing.

The only difference is that my record is public, while theirs is tucked away. So I want to ask: what would it cost you if the world knew about every mistake you made in your past? Would you still feel free?

Before bias denies someone a second chance, ask yourself whether or not you believe that stigma should turn accountability into a life sentence—or whether dignity makes room for real liberation.

Patrick Henry famously said, “Give me Liberty or give me Death.” Without being truly freed from the captivity of judgment, physical freedom alone cannot deliver the reassurance of real independence. Without independence, there is no equal opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

About Jamir Jumoke:

Jamir Jumoke is a writer, speaker, recidivism reduction and recovery coach, and community outreach specialist with the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition. With a passion for helping individuals rebuild, recover, and thrive, Jamir brings both lived experience and professional insight to community leadership, self-development, and social change.

WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.