Friday Feedback - November 13, 2026

The hours and days the WHQR News Team put into making sure local voters were informed for this past election were recognized by this listener. “I am a 15-year resident of Wilmington, NC. I just wanted to give a shout-out to WHQR for the work y'all have done. I am in the process of researching my votes for the upcoming election. All I have to do is put in the candidate's name followed by WHQR and the interview y'all did pops right up. THIS IS EXTREMELY VALUABLE AND HAS HELPED ME SO MUCH :) so thank you.”

We received this appreciative note from a listener who wrote, “I want to thank whomever makes the “background” musical selections for the WHQR bits after NPR briefs. They are often thoughtfully selected and relate to the topic at hand. Frequently, I chuckle at the pun-like connection between the music and topic. I am a lifelong Star Trek fan and was saddened by the death of Patrick Stewart. I appreciated the selection of the flute music that was the most touching. You played a flute piece from a famous Star Trek episode, The Inner Light, in which Captain Picard learns this flute piece in memory of a lost civilization.”

Morning Edition host Ken Campbell gave credit where credit is due, responding, “While I would love to take credit for this particular selection, this background music was NPR's choice, this time. So, it's one of the producers with Morning Edition in Washington that deserves this note. I'll pass it along.” This listener wrote back to say, “Your team brings the feelings and real-world impacts to the news while still covering important topics objectively. The efforts that you all make to provide a sense of “radio-based community” do not go unnoticed. I am a proud supporter of WHQR and appreciate what you do daily.” He ended his note saying, “Live long and prosper.”

We got this note from a Soup to Nuts fan who wrote to point out “Hey- whoever unleashed that wave of Joni Mitchell on Saturday night at about 8:50 hasn't played 'Blue' yet!”

And one of George Scheibner’s favorite things to do is to introduce listeners to music new to them. This listener wrote to ask, “I was listening to the Smooth Landings show on Friday, but unfortunately missed the title and group comments for the first song due to some household noise. Could you please share that information with me?” We wrote back to let this listener know that the first song played on Smooth Landings on Friday was Countryside by Mac & Juice. Mission accomplished.

Another listener, who lives out of the area but listens via streaming, wrote to ask, “I have another request for info on a song played on Smooth Landings. This one was, I believe the opener on Friday night’s show. It was a French version of the song Autumn Leaves. Could you possibly share with me that particular song?” We wrote back to let her know that the song was a French version of Autumn Leaves from the album Arc-En-Ciel et Belle Journee: Chansons de Paris from 2010. It’s released by Arizona University Recordings, and seems to be available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and YouTube Music. I’m often amazed at how much great music George Scheibner has heard and remembers.

We love to hear from you. Please send us your questions, comments, and criticisms. You can email us at feedback@whqr.org. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram. Thanks for your feedback, and we look forward to hearing from you.