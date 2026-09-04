Little Lunch Music with Illuminois Quartet

Join us for a special edition of A Little Lunch Music on Friday, September 18th at 12:00 PM in the St. James Episcopal Church, located at 25 S 3rd St, Wilmington, NC 28401.

The Illuminos Quartet, comprised of violinists Yuanju Liu and Camden Stohl, violist Brian Shoop, and cellist David Agia, formed at the University of Maryland while pursuing their individual graduate degrees. Each member of the quartet now enjoys freelance professional careers in the Washington, DC and Philadelphia metro areas, appearing regularly with groups such as the Annapolis, Allentown, Fairfax, and Mid-Atlantic symphony orchestras, Georgetown Chamber Players, Live Arts Maryland, and others. They first discovered their shared musical ambitions as colleagues in the same chamber music seminar, where their friendship quickly made for a strong musical connection. The quartet then further solidified itself through its role as the Young Emerging Artist Quartet at the Interlochen Center for the Arts’ Chamber Music Camp under the tutelage of Artistic Director David Salness. Now a recurring role each summer, it was there where they discovered their love for the late Beethoven quartets, and sharing their passion for chamber music with others. These experiences have strengthened their commitment to both artistic excellence and meaningful community engagement.

This past summer, the Illuminos Quartet served as the Fellowship Quartet at the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, where they worked closely with the Apple Hill Quartet. They brought their energy and storytelling through music to the local community with concerts in Keene, NH and performed works by Caroline Shaw, Joaquin Turina, and Ludwig van Beethoven on the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music’s Summer Concert Series. Additionally, they returned to Interlochen as the Young Emerging Artist Quartet, coaching adult students in chamber music and performing an evening salon concert. They find a lot of passion in bringing their art to public places through performance and outreach in order to inspire people and strengthen community. The quartet has given educational performances and masterclasses at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD, and looks forward to engagements including concerts and masterclasses spanning the east coast between South Carolina and New Jersey this fall. ISQ is excited to be traveling to Wilmington, NC this fall, as it is Camden’s hometown.

When not rehearsing and enjoying music together, members of the Illuminos Quartet enjoy baking, playing board games together, gathering for brunch, and taking nature breaks. ISQ’s musical philosophy is rooted in values of inclusion, diversity, and the power of musical connection. They strive to strengthen local communities through dynamic and accessible performances, educational outreach, and masterclasses. They hope that the very same love of music that brought them together is illuminated in every audience member that hears them play.