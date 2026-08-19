Cinematique: Do The Right Thing

All tickets for Cinematique at Jengo's Playhouse are $10.

The series continues on Friday, May 22, at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with Do the Right Thing, director Spike Lee’s groundbreaking exploration of race, community, and conflict. “We chose this film because of its groundbreaking style, social significance, and the role it played in opening up the field for Black filmmakers,” said Mary Bradley, WHQR Development Director and Cinematique Coordinator.