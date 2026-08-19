Cinematique: Do The Right Thing
All tickets for Cinematique at Jengo's Playhouse are $10.
The series continues on Friday, May 22, at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with Do the Right Thing, director Spike Lee’s groundbreaking exploration of race, community, and conflict. “We chose this film because of its groundbreaking style, social significance, and the role it played in opening up the field for Black filmmakers,” said Mary Bradley, WHQR Development Director and Cinematique Coordinator.
About The Film
Do the Right Thing is director Spike Lee's Academy Award-nominated, critically acclaimed drama depicting escalating racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of summer. The film centers on a pizzeria owner and his deliveryman, Mookie, as simmering community frustrations over racism and inequality boil over into tragedy. The standout cast includes Spike Lee, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, John Turturro, Rosie Perez, and more.