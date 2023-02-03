Cape Fear Conversations: Black Stories and DEI Roundtable

On Sunday, February 11, WHQR presents an informative and enlightening event to celebrate Black History Month: Cape Fear Conversations. We'll start by hearing Black stories of the Cape Fear region featuring several prominent local voices from the Black community (more guests to be announced). Then WHQR journalists will lead a roundtable discussion with DEI experts on the state of diversity, equity, inclusion in the area.

Speakers:



Derrick Anderson, Host of 'Facebook Live with Derrick Anderson'

Lettie Gore, Historian and Educator

Rev. Kojo Nantambo, Pastor — Temple of Truth, Light and Life church

Kevin Spears, City of Wilmington Councilman

Cedric Harrison, Director of Port City United, Chief Executive Officer at WilmingtoNColor

Roundtable Guests:

Donyell Roseboro, Chief Diversity Officer at UNCW

Lillian Graning, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Live Oak Bank



* more guests to be announced

Join us for an afternoon of storytelling and civic-minded discussion on the controversies and work that goes into a healthy Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program!

This family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public, but because space is limited, we ask that you please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party to rsvp@whqr.org.

