World Music Weekend
World Music Weekend
Join us for two full days of music from around the world with a focus on peace! Music will be on the main stage all day both days and other activities led by The Children’s Museum, The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, and others will be happening in other rooms throughout the building! Find music lineup times in Encore Magazine! This event is supported by The Night Nurse of Reggae Redemption Radio and Kind of Cool Productions.
Hannah Block USO / Community Arts Center
$15-$25
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wilmington Peace Festival
9104709121
wilmingtonpeacefestival@gmail.com
Hannah Block USO / Community Arts Center
120 S. 2nd St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401