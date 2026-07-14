'Wings of Hope' Opening Reception
'Wings of Hope' Opening Reception
Join us for the Opening Reception of “Wings of Hope,” featuring the bright and bold collages of Elizabeth Singletary Lineberger. Enjoy light refreshments and meet the artist and WHQR staff when you stop by as part of your Fourth Friday Gallery Walk on Friday, June 24 from 6 – 9 p.m.
If you can’t make it to the opening, stop by during regular gallery hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to view and purchase these beautiful works. The show runs from Friday, July 24 to September 11, 2026, at the MC Erny Gallery located at 254 N. Front Street, 3rd floor.
WHQR’s MC Erny Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
WHQR
9103431640
memberservices@whqr.org
Artist Group Info
Elizabeth Singletary Lineberger
WHQR’s MC Erny Gallery
254 N. Front Street, Third FloorWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103431640
webservices@whqr.org