"Wings of Hope" - Opening Reception Friday, July 24

WHQR MC Erny Gallery features “Wings of Hope,” with art by Elizabeth Singletary Lineberger.

Join us for the Opening Reception of “Wings of Hope,” featuring the bright and bold collages of Elizabeth Singletary Lineberger. Enjoy light refreshments and meet the artist and WHQR staff when you stop by as part of your Fourth Friday Gallery Walk on Friday, June 24 from 6 – 9 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the opening, stop by during regular gallery hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to view and purchase these beautiful works. The show runs from Friday, July 24 to September 11, 2026, at the MC Erny Gallery located at 254 N. Front Street, 3rd floor.

