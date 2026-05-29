Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!

𝑾𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝑻𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚...

Stop by on the first Wednesday of every month for an evening of wine tasting, discovery, and good company. Each tasting will feature one of our wine representatives guiding you through a curated selection of 3 different varietals from their portfolio, sharing insights, stories, and tasting notes in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re a seasoned wine lover or just beginning to explore, it’s a laid-back and fun way to sip your way through not only our rotating lineup of wines by the glass, but also our recently introduced “𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘳” bottle only menu!

𝑺𝒊𝒑, 𝒔𝒘𝒊𝒓𝒍, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒏𝒆𝒘!

* 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟑𝐫𝐝

* 𝟔-𝟖 𝐩𝐦

* $𝟓 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧

* 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟑 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬