Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!
Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!
Join us for another Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!
Unwind with us on the first Wednesday of every month as one of our knowledgeable wine representatives guides you through a tasting of three carefully selected varietals from our rotating wine list, including featured pours from our exclusive "From the Cellar" bottle-only menu.
Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply looking to try something new, this relaxed, educational tasting is the perfect midweek treat.
Wednesday, September 2nd
6:00–8:00 PM
$5 per person
No reservation required — just stop by and sip with us!
*While you're here take advantage of our Wednesday Special: $5 House Wine & $9 All other wines by the glass!
Flytrap Brewing
$5 per person
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina