Join us for another Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!

Unwind with us on the first Wednesday of every month as one of our knowledgeable wine representatives guides you through a tasting of three carefully selected varietals from our rotating wine list, including featured pours from our exclusive "From the Cellar" bottle-only menu.

Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply looking to try something new, this relaxed, educational tasting is the perfect midweek treat.

Wednesday, September 2nd

6:00–8:00 PM

$5 per person

No reservation required — just stop by and sip with us!

*While you're here take advantage of our Wednesday Special: $5 House Wine & $9 All other wines by the glass!