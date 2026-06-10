Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!

Missed our first Wine Tasting Wednesday? Don't worry—the next one is right around the corner! Join us on Wednesday, July 1st, for another evening of wine exploration, featuring a guided tasting of three carefully selected varietals led by one of our knowledgeable wine representatives. It's the perfect opportunity to discover new favorites, learn a little more about what’s in your glass, and experience the growing wine program at Flytrap (including wines off of our newly introduced Bottle Only menu).

* $5 Per Person (no reservation needed- you can add the ticket cost directly to your tab and visit the tasting table at your liesure between the 6 pm to 8 pm time frame).

* Featuring 3 Varietals

Make a night of it and enjoy our Wine Wednesday specials before or after the tasting—house wines are just $5 a glass, and all other wines are only $9 a glass. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a fun midweek outing, this is a great chance to sip, socialize, and unwind. We hope to see you then!