Wilmington Film History River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Local Film History River Cruise -June 27 10 am and Noon

There’s nothing quite like the Wilmington film industry, and its story is one made for the big screen. Join Wilmington Water Tours and film/TV writer Hunter Ingram for a cinematic river cruise through the history of local film, with behind-the-scenes insight into local projects like “Firestarter,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “One Tree Hill,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Conjuring,” “Scream,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and the newest addition to ILM’s Hollywood legacy, Netflix’s “The Waterfront.” This is our most popular cruise yet!

This is a 90 minute cruise $40. There is a second cruise at Noon on this date as well. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.

This is a 90 minute cruise $40. There is a second cruise at Noon on this date as well. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.