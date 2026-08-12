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Wilmington Film History River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Wilmington Film History River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Local Film History River Cruise – September 17, 6:30 pm

There’s nothing quite like the Wilmington film industry, and its story is one made for the big screen. Join Wilmington Water Tours and film/TV writer Hunter Ingram for a cinematic river cruise through the history of local film, with behind-the-scenes insight into local projects like “Firestarter,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “One Tree Hill,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Conjuring,” “Scream,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and the newest addition to ILM’s Hollywood legacy, Netflix’s “The Waterfront.” This is our most popular cruise yet!

Wilmington Water Tours
$40
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilmington Water Tours
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
https://wilmingtonwatertours.net/tour-calendar/
Wilmington Water Tours
212 S Water Street
Wilmington , North Carolina 28401
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
https://wilmingtonwatertours.net/tour-calendar/