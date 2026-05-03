Wild & Wonderful Wednesday Contra Dance
Wild & Wonderful Wednesday Contra Dance
Join us for a fun night of music and contra dancing! No partner needed. No experience needed. And lots of parking is available!
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Second Wednesday, every month
7-9 PM *includes a beginner lesson
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3403 Winston Boulevard in Wilmington
$10 admission/just $1 for students
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A caller leads the dance and teaches the moves before the music starts. Come meet some new friends and have a little fun! Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can spin in.
Spiritual Soul Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Dec 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Cape Fear Contra Dancers
Spiritual Soul Center
3316 Winston BoulevardWilmington, North Carolina 28403