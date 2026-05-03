Wild & Wonderful Wednesday Contra Dance

Join us for a fun night of music and contra dancing! No partner needed. No experience needed. And lots of parking is available!

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Second Wednesday, every month

7-9 PM *includes a beginner lesson

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3403 Winston Boulevard in Wilmington

$10 admission/just $1 for students

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A caller leads the dance and teaches the moves before the music starts. Come meet some new friends and have a little fun! Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can spin in.