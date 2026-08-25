When Did I Stop Choosing Me? Expressive Writing Workshop

When did you stop choosing yourself?

If you’ve spent years putting everyone else first—losing pieces of who you are to daily responsibilities, relationships, or unspoken expectations—this workshop offers a gentle pause to return home to yourself.

Join us in the calming, sunlit space of Terra Sol Sanctuary for an afternoon of guided reflection, healing, and renewal. This is not a writing class focused on mechanics, grammar, or perfection; it is a safe container to tell yourself the truth. Through intuitive, guided expressive writing prompts, you will slow down, release the invisible weight you’ve been carrying, and reconnect with your inner voice.

During this 75-minute workshop, we will explore:

Untangling when and why you began putting yourself last

Remembering the forgotten, vibrant parts of who you are

Practical, compassionate ways to choose yourself moving forward

What to Expect:

Zero pressure to share: Your words are completely private. This is your personal space to process, reflect, and heal.

A welcoming atmosphere: Come in comfortable clothes with a journal or notebook and your favorite pen. No previous writing experience is needed.

Grounded community: Connect with like-minded individuals in an intentional, supportive environment.

Come exactly as you are. The prompts and supportive guidance will be provided—all you need to bring is an open heart and a willingness to listen to your own story.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 6

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM

Location: Terra Sol Sanctuary (Wilmington, NC)

Investment: $35

Registration: Space is limited to preserve an intimate environment. Advance registration is recommended.

I’m Dhylles Victoria, an expressive writing facilitator dedicated to helping you slow down, untangle life's noise, and reconnect with your authentic voice. After navigating my own journey of learning what it truly means to stop putting everyone else first, I created these workshops to offer you the same gentle permission: to be honest, to release what feels heavy, and to remember who you are beneath all the daily expectations.

My spaces aren't about polished prose, grammar, or perfection—they are compassionate, pressure-free containers designed to help you listen to your own heart. When I’m not guiding reflective circles, you can usually find me journaling with a warm cup of coffee or enjoying the coastal calm here in Wilmington.