Wendy Kelly: One Monkey Don't Stop No Show

7pm Doors. 8pm Show. $35 ADV $40 DOS. 21+

“One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show”

Singer. Storyteller. Troublemaker in heels. Wendy Kelly has been captivating audiences since childhood. The daughter of an opera singer, she practically began performing in the womb and never looked back. Since joining both Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA in 1986, her career has taken her from musical theater stages across America to intimate cabaret rooms in Los Angeles and New York City, where she co-wrote and performed her own acclaimed one-woman shows.

After a hiatus to raise her family, Wendy returned to singing for a 12-year run fronting the pop, rock, and country duo Ginger Martini, performing throughout the New York and New Jersey club scene. Now, she’s stepping back into the solo spotlight with her brand-new musical cabaret show, One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show, debuting at Yacht Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 18th w/ an encore performance on October 2nd.

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