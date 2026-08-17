We Lift Each Other: Film Screening and Workshop with Black Box Dance Theater

12:30–2 PM

Movement Workshop for Veterans, Active-Duty Military, and Military Families

3–4:30 PM

Community is invited to a free Live Performance, Film Screening, and Talkback

Veterans, active-duty service members, and military families are invited to an afternoon of movement, reflection, and shared storytelling with Black Box Dance Theatre.

For more than a decade, Black Box Dance Theatre artists have worked alongside veterans, using movement to honor the experiences of those who have served. Through dance, participants explore personal stories, recognize resilience, and create meaningful connections with one another.

The movement workshop takes place from 12:30 to 2 PM in CAM’s Reception Hall. All ages, abilities, and levels of movement experience are welcome.

At 3 PM, the community is invited to a free public screening of We Lift Each Other, a documentary exploring Black Box Dance Theatre’s transformative work with veterans across North Carolina.

Directed by Lou Pepe and produced by Tony Award-winning producer Mara Isaacs, We Lift Each Other follows the Raleigh-based modern dance company’s work with Asheville-area veterans through Brothers & Sisters Like These and Veterans Treatment Court during the summer of 2023. Their collaboration culminated in a moving public performance at the Wortham Center.

Under the artistic direction of 2026 Raleigh Medal of Arts recipient Michelle Pearson, Black Box Dance Theatre travels across North Carolina, using modern dance to strengthen communities, foster resilience, and create space for veterans’ stories.

The afternoon concludes with a conversation featuring the dancers and workshop participants. Guests will also learn about Black Box Dance Theatre’s PATRIOT project and upcoming fall classes and workshops for veterans and military families at CAM.