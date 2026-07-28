Voter Empowerment Training
Voter Empowerment Training
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington is teaming up with You Can Vote (YCV) to offer voter empowerment training designed to equip volunteers with what they need to educate and support the community for the upcoming midterm elections.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina -- UUCWNC
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington and You Can Vote (YCV)
910-392-6454
tickets@uucwnc.org
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina -- UUCWNC
4313 Lake AvenueWilmington, North Carolina 28403