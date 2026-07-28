© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter Empowerment Training

Voter Empowerment Training

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington is teaming up with You Can Vote (YCV) to offer voter empowerment training designed to equip volunteers with what they need to educate and support the community for the upcoming midterm elections.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina -- UUCWNC
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington and You Can Vote (YCV)
910-392-6454
tickets@uucwnc.org
www.uucwnc.org
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina -- UUCWNC
4313 Lake Avenue
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403