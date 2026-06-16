Volunteer Training with Operation BBQ Relief

Operation BBQ Relief (a national nonprofit that provides free meals to people after they’ve been impacted by a natural disaster) is inviting people to come to a new volunteer culinary disaster training event. Anyone is welcome and can sign up to be a volunteer with Operation BBQ Relief. No experience is necessary to become a volunteer, just a willingness to serve. Together, the organization shares the healing power of BBQ with communities when they need it most. When catastrophic events hit communities across the country, OBR deploys volunteers in a coordinated response to help everyone in need in that area. Volunteers might find themselves running smokers, plating meals, serving families, or keeping inventory organized during a deployment in these impacted local communities. During the free volunteer training event, volunteers will learn how they can serve with Operation BBQ Relief across the country and will also learn a variety of food prep information and food safety.

