UNCW’s CAB Art Gallery Presents: “Afterimage: Fall 2026 Senior Exhibition”

November 5, 2026 – December 11, 2026

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 5, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

“Afterimage: Fall 2026 Senior Exhibition”, is a group exhibition created, curated, and installed by the Fall 2026 graduating class of studio art majors at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Senior Exhibition is a capstone requirement for all UNCW seniors graduating with a major in Studio Art.

The exhibition will open Thursday, November 5th, 2026, with a public opening reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gallery.

Graduating seniors:

Itzel Avellaneda-Cruz

Scout Baker

Branden Collazo

Carter Cordle

Callahana Goodman

Talon Jones

Kesler Lilly

Ella Page

Hannah Payne

Oliver Rice

CJ Yopp

Emily Worth

The graduating artists look forward to exhibiting a variety of mediums, encapsulating themes of memory, engagement, nostalgia, and connection. Each piece features facets of the artist in ways of clear and powerful elements, or through subtle and gentle means of expression. Through Afterimage, this group of students collectively aim to complete a life chapter with their works that will remain in their visions long after its departure.

The exhibition will be on view until December 11, 2026

https://www.uncw.edu/seahawk-life/arts/venues/cultural-arts-building/cabartgallery/exhibitions/current-exhibition

https://linktr.ee/cabartgallery

The CAB Art Gallery is located on UNCW’s campus on the ground floor of the Cultural Arts Building, near the building's main entrance. Visitors can access the gallery from South College Road or Racine Drive, and parking is available in front of the box office entrance to the building.

For more information visit https://uncw.edu/seahawk-life/arts/venues/cultural-arts-building/

5270 Randall Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403