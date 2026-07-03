Ukecation Ukulele workshop and concert

Ukecation combines vacation with education and the ukulele to be - Ukecation!

On Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at the Fort Fisher Historic Site at 1610 Fort

Fisher Blvd, South in Kure Beach, NC, ukulele enthusiasts from all over will converge at

the museum to partake in some exciting ukulele classes geared toward beginners and

intermediate strummers to advanced strummers. The goal of Ukecation is to bring the

Aloha Spirit of the ukulele to the island, right here in our area. The theme of the event is,

“Come out and play.”

On each day, guest artist instructors Victoria Kolasinski, better known as Viggy, and Sho

Humphries will hold exciting new classes that will focus on everything from strumming

techniques to breaking down some Beatles tunes and an all time strumming favorite,

Stand By Me. Both Viggy and Sho have been touted as the “Next Gen” of ukulele

instructors by Ukulele Magazine. They will be bringing their own unique and fresh style of

playing and internet savvy classes to the area.

Ukecation registration is open to ukulele strummers of all abilities, from very beginner to

advanced, at Ukecation.com. Registration is $150 per person which includes four

classes each day, the opportunity to socialize with other uke enthusiasts, lunch, a oneof-a-kind T-shirt and a concert on Friday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in

Carolina Beach by guest instructors, Viggy and Sho.