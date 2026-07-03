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Ukecation Ukulele workshop and concert

Ukecation Ukulele workshop and concert

Ukecation combines vacation with education and the ukulele to be - Ukecation!
On Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at the Fort Fisher Historic Site at 1610 Fort
Fisher Blvd, South in Kure Beach, NC, ukulele enthusiasts from all over will converge at
the museum to partake in some exciting ukulele classes geared toward beginners and
intermediate strummers to advanced strummers. The goal of Ukecation is to bring the
Aloha Spirit of the ukulele to the island, right here in our area. The theme of the event is,
“Come out and play.”
On each day, guest artist instructors Victoria Kolasinski, better known as Viggy, and Sho
Humphries will hold exciting new classes that will focus on everything from strumming
techniques to breaking down some Beatles tunes and an all time strumming favorite,
Stand By Me. Both Viggy and Sho have been touted as the “Next Gen” of ukulele
instructors by Ukulele Magazine. They will be bringing their own unique and fresh style of
playing and internet savvy classes to the area.
Ukecation registration is open to ukulele strummers of all abilities, from very beginner to
advanced, at Ukecation.com. Registration is $150 per person which includes four
classes each day, the opportunity to socialize with other uke enthusiasts, lunch, a oneof-a-kind T-shirt and a concert on Friday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in
Carolina Beach by guest instructors, Viggy and Sho.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site
$150
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ukulele Strummers of the Cape Fear
UkeStrumCF@gmail.com
UkeStrumCF.org

Artist Group Info

keysopen1@gmail.com
Fort Fisher State Historic Site
1610 Fort Fisher Blvd S
Kure Beach, North Carolina 28449