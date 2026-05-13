Triptychs for Victory: World War II Altar Paintings

On the cusp of World War II, artists were commissioned to create artwork for religious services across military installations, naval ships, and in the field. In response to chaplains’ needs, the Citizens Committee for the Army and Navy launched a program to provide three-panel altar paintings, or triptychs, bringing symbolic beauty to worship in wartime.

The first triptych was created for the USS NORTH CAROLINA and lives in the Battleship’s collection. Join us to explore the art, history, and spiritual support these works offered during World War II.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Battleship North Carolina Wardroom

1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC

Admission:

$5 advance online registration

$8 at the door

Space is limited! To reserve your spot, visit bit.ly/triptychs55