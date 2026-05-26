Thresholds
Thresholds
Opening during Fourth Friday Gallery Night, Thresholds is a solo exhibition by Wilmington artist Jennifer Marie Keller featuring Old Master inspired oil paintings and classical drawings. The work invites viewers into a mythic world of beauty, wonder, and mystery. Stories led by emotion and illuminated with romantic, baroque-inspired light. The exhibition includes oil paintings plus charcoal and ink drawings ranging from 5-by-7 inches to six feet.
Reception: Friday, July 24, 2026 | 6–9 p.m. (Fourth Friday)
ACES Gallery: 221 N Front St, Wilmington, NC
On view: July 24–Aug 24 | Free and open to the public.
ACES Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Jennifer Marie Keller
jennifermariekeller@gmail.com
ACES Gallery
221 N. FRONT ST., SUITE 101WILMINGTON, North Carolina 28401
9103430998
info@artswilmington.org