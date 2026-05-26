Opening during Fourth Friday Gallery Night, Thresholds is a solo exhibition by Wilmington artist Jennifer Marie Keller featuring Old Master inspired oil paintings and classical drawings. The work invites viewers into a mythic world of beauty, wonder, and mystery. Stories led by emotion and illuminated with romantic, baroque-inspired light. The exhibition includes oil paintings plus charcoal and ink drawings ranging from 5-by-7 inches to six feet.

Reception: Friday, July 24, 2026 | 6–9 p.m. (Fourth Friday)

ACES Gallery: 221 N Front St, Wilmington, NC

On view: July 24–Aug 24 | Free and open to the public.